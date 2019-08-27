Terrorist nabbed from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security agencies arrested a militant in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir during a checking operation even as heavy shelling took place at two locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, officials said on Tuesday. The militant was nabbed on Monday from a joint check post of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Delina Chowk, which came under sudden fire from a truck. An AK-47 and a pistol were recovered from the militant. His accomplice, however, managed to escape.

An Army official said the second terrorist had entered a nearby 'mohalla' and operations were still underway to nab him. The official said a Bakarwal (member of a nomadic tribe) was killed by a terrorist on Monday in Tral in South Kashmir. He was one of the two Bakarwals, who had been abducted by unidentified terrorists last week in the Mansar Bhaik area. The other abducted person is still missing.

According to security agencies, Pakistan has resorted to increased ceasefire violations along the LoC after a lull in the first two weeks of August. Two ceasefire violations were reported along the LoC in Poonch district on Monday. Indian Army retaliated to the violations though there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

A truck driver had been targeted and killed in Bijbehara area of the Valley by stone-pelting mobs on Sunday. In more stone-pelting incidents, two persons have been injured in Pampore and Hawal areas of Srinagar. Security agencies said the law and order situation was by and large peaceful in the Valley, except for stray incidents of stone pelting at a few places.