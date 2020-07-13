Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Monday morning in Srigufwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 6.40 am when the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. One militant was killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports, the official said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)