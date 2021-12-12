Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

Awantipora: One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora.

Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Encounter started at Baragam Awantipora. One terrorist is killed. Operation in progress." Police and security forces are on the job.

"#Encounter has started at Baragam area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:45 AM IST