Terrorist infiltration in 2018 highest in five years: MHA

New Delhi: Pakistan-based terrorist groups made 328 bids to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018 and were successful in 143 of these attempts, the highest in the last five years, according to the Home Ministry’s annual report.

The report of the ministry for 2018-19 made available on Friday said 257 terrorists and 91 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the highest number of casualties in the state in the last five years. Thirty-nine civilians were also killed during this period, it said.

As per the report, 328 infiltration attempts were made by Pakistan-based terrorist groups into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in 2018, of which 143 were successful. In 2017, there were 419 cross-border infiltration attempts, of which 136 were successful. In 2016, there were 371 infiltration attempts, of which 119 were successful, it said. A total of 121 infiltration attempts were in 2015, of which 33 were successful. In 2014, there were 222 infiltration attempts, of which 65 were successful, the annual report said.