'Terrorist go back': NSUI workers heckle Pragya Thakur at University in Bhopal

BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. According to Hindustan Times, the girl students, one of whom accused her head of department of behaving in an indecent manner had been staging a sit-in at the gate since Tuesday night. They were protesting against the university administration’s decision of not allowing them to take their examinations, though their short attendance was due to their illness.