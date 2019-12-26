'Terrorist go back': NSUI workers heckle Pragya Thakur at University in Bhopal

On Wednesday, BJP MP Pragya Thakur had to face embarrassing situation when a she was heckled by NSUI workers. The NSUI workers raised "aatankwadi wapas jayo", "Pragya Thakur, go back" slogans against Thakur when she was meeting students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University.
BJP MP Pragya Thakur had gone there to meet female students who were sitting on a 'dharna' against the university, over attendance issue. According to Hindustan Times, the girl students, one of whom accused her head of department of behaving in an indecent manner had been staging a sit-in at the gate since Tuesday night. They were protesting against the university administration’s decision of not allowing them to take their examinations, though their short attendance was due to their illness.
After she was heckled, Pragya Singh Thakur alleged that the slogans raised against her by the members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), when he visited a college here, were "anti-national" in nature. She said that she will take action against those involved. "The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. They said MP is a terrorist, these words are illegal & indecent. They abused an elected public representative, they are all traitors. I will definitely take action," Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters.
