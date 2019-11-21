Terror financing: ED takes possession of 6 assets linked to terrorists based in Kashmir

The ED said these properties are located in three districts -- Anantnag, Bandipora and Baramulla -- and are in the name of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Gulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Dar, and Manzoor Ahmad Dar.

The ED had said that the total worth of the thirteen properties is Rs 1.22 crore and the people who held it allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Possession of the remaining assets will also been taken soon, officials had said.

The federal probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.