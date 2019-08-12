Terror alert for next three days

Srinagar: The Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert about Islamic State (IS) and ISI-backed terrorist groups planning attacks on the occasion of Eid on Monday.

In Kashmir, the alert is likely to be operative until the Independence Day. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will stay put in the Valley until then.

Incidentally, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be in the Valley on August 15, when panchayats across south Kashmir will unfurl the Indian Tricolour in roubled districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.

The government is convinced that the unfurling of the flag is important in terms of both optics and messaging. Doval is liaising constantly with the paramilitary and Army Commanders to keep ahead in this game of brinkmanship.

India does not want to appear weak at any point in this display of resolve after taking such a decision. The security grid across Kashmir Valley is prepared for all eventualities -- stone pelting, violent protests and skirmishes.

If these three days pass with relative calm, then round one would go to India in its quest for permanent peace in the Valley. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were re-imposed in Srinagar, a day after the government said sporadic clashes took place in the city after the restrictions were relaxed on Saturday.

Sources said police vehicles were seen making announcements on loudspeakers asking people to return to their homes, and shopkeepers were told to shut their shops.

The J&K Police have, meanwhile, denied a BBC report on a large protest in Srinagar on Friday. The Indian authorities have claimed this demonstration didn't take place.

The BBC video shows men running and ducking as the sound of firing is heard and smoke rises in the background, probably from teargas. The BBC had claimed thousands took to the streets at Soura in Srinagar after Friday prayers.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday hit out at the Congress for "fear-mongering" after abrogating provisions of Article 370 for its "own survival". The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region claimed that the Congress and its ally, the National Conference, have over decades, "thrived and flourished" by creating a "fear psychosis".

Meanwhile, an alert has also been sounded in Delhi ahead of Independence Day, in apprehension of a possible terror attack. Security arrangements in 17 places across Delhi will be increased significantly in the wake of Pakistan's aggression over India's Article 370 move.