 Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

The accused man also tried to attack the people with a sharp pin when they tried to intervene and stop the man from hitting his uncle with a hammer. He also tried to attack the crowd when they tried to intervene.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Youth attacks uncle with hammer on head in UP's Kanpur on April 7 | X

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, a nephew injured his uncle by hitting him on the head with a hammer following an argument between them. The incident was caught on camera and the video showed a young man brutally beating his uncle with a hammer on the head in Maharajpur area of Kanpur district. The man was seriously wounded and is in hospital in critical condition, according to report.

Meanwhile, the man who attacked his uncle resulting into serious injuries was caught by the people of the locality and handed over to police. The accused man also tried to attack the people with a sharp pin when they tried to intervene and stop the man from hitting his uncle with a hammer.

Disclaimer: Below video contains dusturbing visuals and language. Viewer discretion advised.

Land Dispute

According to local reports, the attackers were known to the victim and they are part of the same family. Few days back, there was a fight between the victim and the brothers regarding a land dispute.

Read Also
Terrifying VIDEO: Pack Of 5 Stray Dogs Attack, Bite & Drag Small Kid In Punjab's Bathinda; Rescued...
article-image

On Sunday, when Suresh Kumar Gautam (the victim) opened his shop in Sikatia village of Maharajpur area, his nephews Rajendra, Mahendra and Dharmendra attacked him with sharp weapons and injured him. One of the nephew hits him on head with a hammer, as shown in the video. Police has arrested one and is on the lookout for two other accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Wayanad: 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging Inside Bathroom Was Tortured Continuously For 29 Hours,...

Wayanad: 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging Inside Bathroom Was Tortured Continuously For 29 Hours,...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Emergence Of PDM Nyay Morcha Spells Trouble For SP-Led INDIA Bloc

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Emergence Of PDM Nyay Morcha Spells Trouble For SP-Led INDIA Bloc

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Yet To Announce Candidates For Crucial Seats In UP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Yet To Announce Candidates For Crucial Seats In UP