Terrifying Video: Woman Thrown Out Of Speeding Bus, Falls And Rolls On Road As Vehicle Takes Sharp Turn In Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal

A woman standing near the door of a crowded bus was thrown off as it took a sharp turn in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media platform X on Thursday, showed the woman, identified as Saradha, falling from the bus and rolling on the road as the bus screeched to a halt.

Watch the video here:

Woman falls from moving bus in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal.



The woman was identified as Saradha, hailing from Jedarpalayam in the state. She was rushed to a hospital by locals, where she is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/dftlMF4AZU — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 4, 2024

As per reports, Saradha had traveled to Salem to buy clothes and was returning home by bus. As the bus made a sharp turn, Saradha lost her balance and was thrown from the vehicle, rolling down the road. Alarmed passengers quickly alerted the conductor, who instructed the driver to stop the bus.

The passengers then rushed to help Saradha, who had fallen about 20 feet away from the bus.

Saradha was taken to Salem Government Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

In a similar incident in February 2024, a bus conductor saved a woman from falling off a moving bus in Tamil Nadu’s Erode.

A purported viral video of that incident, which surfaced on X, showed the conductor grabbing the woman’s hair and pulling her inside the bus as she was about to tumble out.

Salute to the Bus Conductor 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0ZgqpgKs93 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) February 2, 2024

Soon after the incident, the woman collected her belongings and got down from the bus once it stopped, thanking the bus conductor.