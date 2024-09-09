Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda

Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda | X

Hanamkonda: A terrifying video of hit-and-run has surfaced on the internet in which a woman sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car in Hanamkonda, Telangana. The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman falls to the ground after the speeding car hits her while she was working on the road. The woman who suffered injuries in the accident is said to be a PH worker and was cleaning by sweeping the road near the divider in the middle of the road.

The woman has been identified as Ramanchi Sammakka and the incident occurred on the road which goes from Ambedkar Circle to Old Bus Depot In Hanamkonda. The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident. The social media users are demanding strict action against the driver involved in the accident. A CCTV footage has come to the fore and the incident occurred on Saturday (September 7) at around 5.30 PM in the evening.

The driver hit the woman with his car and fled the spot, he did not even stop to help the woman. The woman can be seen in the video sweeping the road after which the speeding maroon colour car which seems to be a Ford Figo (however, it is not confirmed yet) knocks the woman and flees the spot while brushing her legs with the car. Luckily, the woman survived the horrific accident, however, the woman sustained serious injuries.

A biker is seen stopping to help the woman on the other side of the road. The man rushes towards the woman and tries to help her get up. The internet users are demanding swift and strict action against the driver. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

One of the users said, "Take necessary action against the Car owner. So rude he is?" Another user said, "The car driver should be strictly punished."

A driver also raised suspicion of murder attempt claiming that the driver intentionally hit the woman. The user said, "Seems like he intentionally did it." The internet users are also praying for faster recovery of the victim.