'Terminal 1 Was Opened In 2009,' BJP's Amit Malviya Blames Congress For Roof Collapse

On Friday morning, amid heavy rain, a portion of the roof of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed, crushing vehicles underneath it.

The collapse caused injuries to at least eight people. As of now, one person has been reported dead in the accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident has ignited a war of words between ruling and opposition leaders.

After the incident, opposition leaders from various parties launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, blaming him for inaugurating an under-construction terminal ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Countering the attack by opposition leaders, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya hit back at Congress, alleging the concerned airport terminal was opened during the UPA rule in 2009. Taking to X, Malviya wrote, "In those days, there was no concept of quality check, and contracts were given to whoever sent the biggest kickback to the ruling Congress. Sonia Gandhi, who was then the super PM, must answer."

The part of T1 that collapsed was opened in 2009, when Congress led UPA was in power.



In those days there was no concept of quality check and contracts were given to whoever sent the biggest kickback to the ruling Congress.



Sonia Gandhi, who was then the super PM, must answer. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 28, 2024

Malviya's tweet comes after many opposition leaders criticised the Modi government for the mishap. TMC Rajya Sabha MP remarked that PM Modi should be charged with culpable homicide as he is directly responsible for the deaths caused by the collapse.

Priyanka Gandhi blames PM Modi for poor construction quality

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticised PM Modi for poor construction work.

Taking to X, she wrote, "The roof of the Jabalpur airport, which the Prime Minister had inaugurated three months ago, also collapsed. The entire country is saddened by the poor state of construction work in Ayodhya."

"This is BJP's corrupt model of 'take donation and give business,' which has now been exposed. The question is, will the Chief Inauguration Minister take responsibility for this poor construction work and this corrupt model?" she added.