‘Teri Chaddi Khola Tha Main?’: Lucknow Cop Uses Objectionable Language Against Woman In Police Station, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: Cop abuses woman in police station | X

Lucknow: In a shameful incident, a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow was caught abusing a woman on camera. The entire incident was recorded in a mobile phone in which the policeman is seen hurling abuses in the police station. The incident took place on Friday, December 15.

The video that went viral on Friday (December 15) showed the policeman using objectionable and pathetic language while cursing and shouting at the woman.

This despite the fact that the woman tells the cop to mind his language as he is speaking to a woman. However, the policeman shouts back and doesn't stop insulting her.

Police takes note of the incident

The police took note of the incident after the video went viral on social media. In a video released on X by Lucknow Police official handle, the police said that the incident is of Vijay Nagar Chowki in Krishna Nagar.

Money related dispute

Police said that the accused cop and the woman were involved in a money dealing which turned into a dispute. The cop abused the woman after the woman and the cop had an argument.

In the video also it can be clearly seen that the cop mentions about some sort of a money transaction. He is heard saying in the video that "the money was provided secretly but when it has come to give back the money, entire Lucknow has come to know about it." He also used derogatory language and made vulgar comments.

Cop suspended

Police took note of the incident and suspended the cop who was seen abusing the woman. An investigation has also been launched into the case.

Disclaimer: Below videos contain abuses and derogatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.