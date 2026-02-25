 'Tere Muh Mein Moot Doonga..': GRP Constable Caught On Camera Assaulting Vendor Over Delay In Serving Tea At Mathura Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Tere Muh Mein Moot Doonga..': GRP Constable Caught On Camera Assaulting Vendor Over Delay In Serving Tea At Mathura Railway Station

'Tere Muh Mein Moot Doonga..': GRP Constable Caught On Camera Assaulting Vendor Over Delay In Serving Tea At Mathura Railway Station

A viral video from Mathura Railway Station allegedly shows a GRP constable assaulting a tea vendor over a delay in serving tea. The officer is seen slapping, shoving and abusing the vendor on the platform. The footage has sparked outrage online. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video allegedly showing a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable assaulting a tea vendor at Mathura Railway Station has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the platform area near a tea stall and involves GRP constable Suraj Chauhan and a vendor identified as Inder.

Assault Allegedly Over Delay In Preparing Tea

According to reports circulating online, the altercation began after the vendor allegedly took time to prepare tea requested by the constable.

In the viral video, the uniformed officer is seen aggressively confronting the vendor, repeatedly slapping and shoving him. At one point, he grabs the vendor by the collar and pulls him forcefully while shouting.

FPJ Shorts
Ambani Family Visit Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir: Get To Know What's Special About This Temple In Rajasthan Dedicated To Lord Shiva
Ambani Family Visit Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir: Get To Know What's Special About This Temple In Rajasthan Dedicated To Lord Shiva
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Walks Hand-In-Hand In Blingy Outfits At Sangeet Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Walks Hand-In-Hand In Blingy Outfits At Sangeet Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Malad Fruit Vendor Using Ratol on Fruits, Sparks Health Concerns
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Malad Fruit Vendor Using Ratol on Fruits, Sparks Health Concerns
The Bluff X (Twitter) Review: 'Killed It', 'Good Revenge Thriller'; Priyanka Chopra & Karl Urban Starrer Impresses Netizens
The Bluff X (Twitter) Review: 'Killed It', 'Good Revenge Thriller'; Priyanka Chopra & Karl Urban Starrer Impresses Netizens

The vendor appears visibly shaken and defensive, raising his hands but not retaliating.

Abusive Language Captured On Camera

The video also captures the constable allegedly hurling repeated verbal abuses in Hindi. He is heard using highly derogatory and threatening language while berating the vendor over the delay.

Read Also
Bhopal News: GRP Nabs Foreign-Return Engineer For Train Thefts Linked To Gaming Addiction
article-image

The video has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the GRP regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether any departmental inquiry or action has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on