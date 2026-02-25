'Tere Muh Mein Moot Doonga..': GRP Constable Caught On Camera Assaulting Vendor Over Delay In Serving Tea At Mathura Railway Station

A shocking video allegedly showing a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable assaulting a tea vendor at Mathura Railway Station has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the platform area near a tea stall and involves GRP constable Suraj Chauhan and a vendor identified as Inder.

Assault Allegedly Over Delay In Preparing Tea

According to reports circulating online, the altercation began after the vendor allegedly took time to prepare tea requested by the constable.

In the viral video, the uniformed officer is seen aggressively confronting the vendor, repeatedly slapping and shoving him. At one point, he grabs the vendor by the collar and pulls him forcefully while shouting.

The vendor appears visibly shaken and defensive, raising his hands but not retaliating.

Abusive Language Captured On Camera

The video also captures the constable allegedly hurling repeated verbal abuses in Hindi. He is heard using highly derogatory and threatening language while berating the vendor over the delay.

The video has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the GRP regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether any departmental inquiry or action has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.