'Tere Baap Ka Ghar Nahi Hai...': Man Tosses Burger Wrapper From Car Outside Delhi Metro Station, Heated Confrontation Goes Viral

A video showing a man allegedly littering on a busy Delhi street has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over civic responsibility. The video shows a driver in a white car tossing fast-food wrappers onto the road, followed by a heated confrontation with a bystander who filmed the incident and demanded he clean up the trash.

Littering Incident Caught On Camera

The video opens with a white Maruti Suzuki car with a visible Delhi registration number parked along a busy roadside near a metro station. A man seated in the driver’s seat is seen casually throwing takeaway wrappers from KFC out of the window onto the street.

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The act appears deliberate and unbothered, with the driver discarding the packaging directly onto the roadside.

Bystander Confronts Driver

A person standing nearby immediately confronts the driver, questioning his actions and accusing him of littering. Speaking in Hindi, the filmer repeatedly demands that the man step out of the car and pick up the garbage he had just thrown.

The confrontation grows tense as the bystander raises his voice and continues recording the interaction.

Threat Of Police Action

As the argument intensifies, the person filming warns the driver that he will call the police and that a fine could be imposed for littering. Despite the repeated demands, the driver appears defensive and argues back, but does not step out of the vehicle to clean the trash.

Delhi Traffic Police Respond

The video was widely shared online, prompting a response from Delhi Traffic Police. In a reply to the viral post, the department said the matter had been forwarded to the concerned traffic inspector for further action.