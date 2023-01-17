Tenure of JP Nadda as BJP national president extended till June 2024

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

New Delhi: The tenure of JP Nadda as the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) national president has been extended till June 2024. Nadda is the current President of the party.

Union Home Minister and BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah made the announcement on Nadda's extension stating that under the leadership of Nadda and PM Modi, the party win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again the nation's PM will be Modi ji.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am confident that under the leadership of Modi Ji and Nadda Ji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the PM," Shah was quoted saying.

Formal resolution piloted by Rajnath Singh

Nadda's extension was held back during the press conferences of the party spokespersons until the decision was announced by Shah as proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Shah stressed that Nadda has run the party from the forefront. Nadda's term is extended unanimously, noting how he has led the BJP for the past three years since 2020. A formal resolution on extension of the term, which was to end this month end, was piloted by Rajnath Singh and seconded by all senior party leaders.



In the national executive meeting, the party leaders from the states going to the Assembly polls, submitted their report cards on how the party is to win all Assembly states in nine states as declared by Nadda, including a possibility of winning the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.



The meeting also discussed how to recapture the Assemblies in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh that the BJP lost in the last elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)