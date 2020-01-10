Tendulkar to flag off Kolkata Full Marathon on Feb 2

Kolkata: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon on February 2 here with over 9000 runners registering for the event.

The Kolkata Full Marathon which is in its 4th year of existence will see the runners take part in four different categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10k and 5k Fun Run. Organised by NEB Sports, the marathon has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India).

Tendulkar will flag off the marathon from the Rangers Ground, Red Road.

The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4.30 a.m., followed by the Half Marathon at 6.30 a.m. while the Timed 10k and 5K Fun Run will commence at 7.45 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. respectively.