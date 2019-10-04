Ten Nitesh Rane tweets that didn't age well

Nitesh Rane, son of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. He will be contesting the elections from his stronghold of Kankavli in coastal Konkan.He had previously won the seat in 2014 Assembly polls on Congress' ticket by defeating the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.

Nitesh’s father, Narayan Rane, founded the Maharashtra Swabhiman Party in 2017 after parting ways with the Congress. He has spoken of merging the outfit with the BJP, with whose support he is now a Rajya Sabha member. The former state chief minister was earlier in the Shiv Sena, which he quit in 2005 and joined the Congress.

Nitesh Rane has been a vocal critic of the BJP, Shiv Sena and their ideology in the past, and his Twitter handle is testimony to that fact. Everyone knows that there are no friends and foes in politics, when the time comes anything is possible. Therefore, one should be mindful of what comments they give out in the public domain.

Here, we have collated some of the tweets from the now BJP leader which don’t seem to have aged well. Have a look and let us know your comments below.