Ten killed, 13 hurt in truck-bus collision on UP highway

In a freak accident, ten persons were killed and 13 injured seriously after a truck collided with a bus on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
The injured have been admitted to the government hospital and district hospital in Kundarki, the police said.
Police said that the accident took place near Nanpur village and the condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Singh said, "A private bus on the Moradabad-Agra highway was carrying passengers from Kundarki to Moradabad. As soon as the bus approached the Nanpur culvert, a canter which came from the front hit the bus. As a result, the canter overturned while the front side of the bus was damaged. At this time, a third vehicle also hit the bus."
After receiving information about the accident, Moradabad police officials reached the site. The bodies of the victims were extricated from the damaged vehicles and sent to the Moradabad mortuary. Following the accident, long traffic jams were witnessed on the highway.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured in the accident. (With IANS inputs)