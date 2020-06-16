Temp over India likely to rise by over 4°C by end of 21st century

New Delhi: The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4°C, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country.

India’s average temperature has risen by around 0.7°C during 1901-2018, largely on account of Green House Gases-induced warming, states the report by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

It is likely to be published by Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday. The report has been prepared by the Centre for Climate Change Research, a cell under MoES' Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. “By the end of the 21st century, average temperature over India is projected to rise by approximately 4.4°C,” the report states.

In the 30-year period between 1986 and 2015, temperatures of the warmest day and the coldest night of the year have risen by about 0.63°C and 0.4°C, respectively.

By the end of the century, the temperatures of the warmest day and the coldest night are projected to rise by approximately 4.7°C and 5.5°C, respectively, according to the report.

The frequencies of occurrence of warm days and warm nights are projected to increase by 55% and 70%, the report says.

“The frequency of summer (April-June) heat waves over India is projected to be 3 to 4 times higher by the end of the twenty-first century,” the report states.

The average duration of heat wave events is also projected to approximately double. The combined rise in surface temperature and humidity, amplification of heat stress is expected across India, particularly over the Indo-Gangetic and Indus river basins, the report notes.

Sea Surface Temperature (SST) of the tropical Indian Ocean has risen by a degree Celsius on average during 1951-2015, markedly higher than the global average SST warming of 0.7°C, over the same period, it states.

Sea Surface Temperatures does have an influence over the Indian Ocean. The Indian Ocean Dipole is linked to the SSTs of the Indian Ocean. A positive IOD, linked to the cooling/warming of the Indian Ocean waters, generally helps to have a good monsoon.