Tell us your compulsions: Farmers to govt

New Delhi

A large number of agitating farmers on Saturday moved from Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi to concentrate in Ghazipur at the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh even as Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait asserted at a cheering crowd the farmers are ready for talks with the government, but the government should disclose its compulsions in not rolling back the controversial farm laws.

The police are present in a large number at Ghazipur where the number of farmers kept swelling while the 1,000-odd farmers voluntarily guarded the venue all night and a farmer installed a generator on his tractor to supply power after the police cut off the supply. Tikait (51), a former Delhi Police constable, said the farmers will respect any genuine difficulties conveyed by the government but the farmers will not give up the fight. He asked the farmers not to pick up fights with policemen as their success lies in remaining peaceful. On Saturday, the farmers held a daylong fast to express their goodwill towards the people. The crowds swelled after an emotional outburst of Tikait with teary eyes on Thursday night as all rushed to strengthen his hands.

Addressing a large number of members of the Jat community, who are not the farmers but assembled in solidarity with the movement, Tikait said the farmers are not fighting their own battle, but the battle of the people who will go hungry of the three laws are enforced and a handful of the capitalists lock up the foodgrains to create crisis and jack up prices.

Darshan Pal Singh, another farm leader, is camping at the Singhu border while the farm leaders have spread out to guide the farmers and skip any detention by police since after a score of FIRs were registered against them. Darshan Pal condemned the sto­p­page of the internet ser­vi­c­es in the border areas, saying it is the government strategy to prevent the farmers’ views from reaching the people.

While police have put barricades a km away from the gatherings allowing the media after checking their identity cards, farm leaders refused to talk to any journalist covering face with the mask to ensure the unwanted elements do not engage them in discussions, masque­n­der­ing as journalists.

The farm leaders at the Singhu border were angry at Delhi newspapers describing those who attacked their camps as “locals”. They said most people there are farm labourers and by now they knew everyone since most had been enjoying ‘langar’ for 2 months. Engaging some of those attacking the camps after the stoppage of the stones, 2 farm leaders wanted to visit their home for tea, which exposed them since they were not the locals, an activist there said.

With the farmers streaming into the border protest sites, the farm union leaders Saturday night said they are open to resume the talks despite the govt’s doublespeak on dialogue amid eviction bids and net suspension.