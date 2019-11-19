Telangana: Wife claims husband gives 'triple talaq' for not delivering male child

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly harassing his wife for giving birth to a girl child and pronouncing talaq thrice to her, police said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the police on November 16 alleging that her husband pronounced triple talaq to separate from her on November 14.

Some relatives of the man including his mother were also booked for dowry harassment, they said.