Telangana top cop miffed

Hyderabad: Peeved over the transfer to a less important department, former Director General of Prisons in Telangana and Senior IPS officer VK Singh on Wednesday made sensational comments.

Singh has been transferred to Director-General of Printing and Stationery of Police Department of Telangana government. He said that golden Telangana concept would not come through politics.

"We are setting up a mission for the golden Telangana," he said. He clarified that the mission was not against government policies. He urged the Telangana government to shut down the printing, stationery section of the police department as it is causing a loss of Rs 50 crore to the department.

The staff in this division do not have any work, they work only for 2 hours a day. Singh, in a letter to the government, said he had worked for several years in the jail department and had made many reforms. He further said he is not going to resign, but wanted to serve people.

By Zakeer SK