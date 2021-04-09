Telangana theatre vandalised after Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's film screening suffers technical glitch

Fans may be an indispensable part of the celebrity lifestyle, but they can often take things several notches too far. In case of actor and politician Pawan Kalyan however, things have taken a problematic turn. A week after there was a ruckus at the Sangam Sharath theatre during the trailer release for the Jan Sena chief's new movie 'Vakeel Saab', another theatre was vandalised during the film screening on Friday.

For the uninitiated, Vakeel Saab, a legal drama, was released today. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Boney Kapoor, it is a Telugu remake of Pink, starring Kalyan. Over the last few days, excited fans have repeatedly taken to social media platforms, counting down the days and hours until the film released.

But on Friday, even as some cheered Kalyan's comeback film and others weighed in with anticipatory messages, the audience of a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal were busy trying to vandalise the cinema hall. You see, the movie screening had been stopped due to a technical glitch.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a group of individuals repeatedly hitting and gouging the doors, packed together in a large group with nary a mask in sight.