Telangana state CETs 2020: Complete schedule for entrance exams released by TSCHE on tsche.ac.in

The complete schedule for Common Entrance Test, CETs for admission to undergraduate courses in the state has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2020, engineering entrance examination will be conducted from September 9 to September 14.

Updated Schedule of TSCHE CETs 2020 is as follows:

TS ECET: 31st August 2020

TS EAMCET Engineering: 9th September 2020 to 14th September 2020

TS PGECET: 21st September 2020 to 24th September 2020

TS EAMCET Agriculture: 28th September 2020 and 29th September 2020

TS ICET: 30th September 2020 to 1st October (Only FN)

TS EDCET: 1st October (Only AN) to 3rd October (FN & AN)

TS LAWCET: 4th October (FN & AN)

You can check tsche.ac.in for more details.