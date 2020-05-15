Telangana stares at 3rd wave of infections from returning migrants

Hyderabad: Initially it was foreign returnees, then came the second wave with the return of attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and now with the arrival of thousands of migrants, Telangana stares at a third wave of Covid-19 infections. With at least 35 migrants testing positive for Covid-19 during the last five days, the state government has sounded an alert and stepped up surveillance at the entry points to check the spread of the virus.

It was on March 2 Telangana had recorded its first coronavirus case and every time the government thought the worst was over, it faced a new challenge.

Late last month, both CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender had exuded confidence with the decline in new cases and higher rate of recovery, the state would be largely free from the disease by May 8. The spike in cases during the last few days dashed their hopes.