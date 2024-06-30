Telangana Shocker: Mother Daughter Duo Cemented Inside Wall By Relatives In Hyderabad Over Property Dispute

Telangana Shocker: Mother Daughter Duo Cemented Inside Wall By Relatives In Hyderabad | Representational Image

A distressing incident unfolded in Hyderabad where a woman and her teenage daughter were allegedly bricked into a wall by their relatives following a property dispute, according to a report by ARY News.

The ordeal took place in the Latifabad No 5 area, prompting swift action from police and concerned neighbours who broke down the wall to rescue the trapped victims. The woman bravely recounted that her brother-in-law, identified as Suhail, along with his sons, had confined them inside a room before constructing a wall outside to seal them in.

The victim further accused Suhail of persistent harassment and claimed he also possessed critical documents pertaining to their house, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement promptly responded by registering a case against the accused, assuring the public of their commitment to apprehending those responsible. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farrukh Linjar assured the public that legal proceedings were underway to hold accountable those who perpetrated such a heinous act of confinement.

On May 24th, a tragic incident in the Chamkani area of Peshawar resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals due to a property dispute, according to police sources.

Authorities reported that the violence erupted when two factions engaged in gunfire, resulting in the fatalities. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR), noting that the conflict had been ongoing between the groups for an extended period.

It is noteworthy that similar instances of violence stemming from personal animosity or land disputes have occurred in the past, ARY News reported.