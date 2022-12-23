Telangana: Road collapses in Hyderabad's Goshamahal market, several vehicles damaged, video emerges

Hyderabad: A road in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal area of Hyderabad shockingly collapsed on Friday afternoon. Many vehicles partially fell into it as a big crack was seen on the road. Three people were injured in the incident.

According to reports, a Friday street market was held on the road when the incident took place. There isn't any loss of life reported so far.

Nope! Not an Earthquake! Just a naala road in #Hyderabad which decided to give up!

A naala in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal in #Hyderabad crumbles taking down an entire market &vehicles along with it. There was a Friday street market when the incident happened, luckily no one hurt! pic.twitter.com/S6TEso4Rcb — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 23, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police officials rushed to the spot to inspect and clear the pile of vehicles that caved in.



The reason for the road collapse is not known yet.



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.