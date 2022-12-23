Telangana: Road collapses in Hyderabad's Goshamahal market, several vehicles damaged, video emerges

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Road collapses in Hyderabad's Goshamahal market, several vehicles damaged, video emerges

A Friday street market was held on the road when the incident took place. Fortunately, there was no lifeloss or injury to anyone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: A road in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal area of Hyderabad shockingly collapsed on Friday afternoon. Many vehicles partially fell into it as a big crack was seen on the road. Three people were injured in the incident.

Police officials rushed to the spot to inspect and clear the pile of vehicles that caved in.

The reason for the road collapse is not known yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

