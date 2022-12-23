Telangana: Road collapses in Hyderabad's Goshamahal market, several vehicles damaged, video emerges

Hyderabad: A road in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal area of Hyderabad shockingly collapsed on Friday afternoon. Many vehicles partially fell into it as a big crack was seen on the road. Three people were injured in the incident.
According to reports, a Friday street market was held on the road when the incident took place. There isn't any loss of life reported so far.
Police officials rushed to the spot to inspect and clear the pile of vehicles that caved in.
The reason for the road collapse is not known yet.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
