Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away at 64

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. According to reports, the Nagarjuna Sagar MLA had suffered a heart attack and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Hyderguda Apollo Hospital.



Reacting to the news with "deep shock" Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that said Narsimhaiah would be remembered as leader who had worked for the welfare of the people and that his loss would be felt strongly. "The CM expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members," added a post on the Telangana CMO Twitter handle.