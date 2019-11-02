Telangana privatises 50% RTC, issues ultimatum to striking employees

Hyderabad: Unfazed by the ongoing strike by the employees of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the state government on Saturday announced privatisation of 50 per cent of RTC routes and warned the employees that if they fail to join duty inside the next three days, it will privatise the remaining routes.

The major decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting presided over by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. He told reporters that private operators will be allowed to run buses on 5,100 routes. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said he was giving a chance to the striking employees to save their jobs and the future of their families. “If they don't return to work by November 5 midnight, we will privatise remaining 5,000 routes,” he said.

Rao said the decision to privatise the routes was irrevocable as the state was empowered to do so under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. The CM once again ruled out the merger of TSRTC with the government. He said the Cabinet passed a resolution that TSRTC can’t be merged with the government. The decision came even as the indefinite strike by over 48,000 employees entered its 29th day on Saturday. —Agencies