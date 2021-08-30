Telangana: Oppn and TRS keen on winning voters’ attention

Hyderabad: Both the Opposition and treasury benches in Telangana state are keen on winning the attention of people in a non-election season if one observes the recent activities and developments within the state.

While the ruling TRS is taking it a challenge to accomplish the novel concept of Dalit Bandhu scheme with utmost interest, the opposition Congress took to Dalit Girijan Adivasi Dandora and the BJP by launching the Sangram Yatra in the state.

After announcing the Dalit Bandhu scheme as the pet concept of Chief Minister KCR and undertaking the pilot project in the election-bound Huzurabad assembly segment, the TRS is making all-out efforts to attract attention of Dalit voters in the state. Congress, the present major Opposition, is the first to come forward with its counter challenge and the Dalit, Adivasi Girijan Dandora of the party has so far reached three major districts.

BJP too has not lagged behind in throwing challenge to the TRS in this angle and a major programme with the nomenclature of Sangram Yatra was launched from Saturday by Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

While the TRS is claiming that it was continuing its efforts to alleviate the conditions of the downtrodden with more populist measures, Congress and BJP accuse the chief minister KCR of indulging in nepotism and corrupt practices while implementing the schemes.

