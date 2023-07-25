 Telangana: One Dead, Two Injured In Concrete Mixer Collapse At Cement Factory In Suryapet; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

In Telangana's Suryapet district, a tragic incident occurred on Tuesday where one person lost their life, and two others were injured after a concrete mixture on the top floor collapsed onto them.

The incident occurred at the privately-owned My Home cement factory located in Mellacheruvu Mandal of Huzurnagar.

Kodad DSP Venkateshwar Reddy has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the accident occurred around 12.30 pm, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two other individuals. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

"Five floors have been completed, and the sixth-floor slab work is currently in progress. As the concrete mixture was being taken up, it got stuck on the fourth floor due to mechanical failure. While workers were trying to fix the problem, the mixture collapsed on the workers standing below at ground level," Kodad police said

article-image

