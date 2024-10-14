 Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
In response to the alleged vandalism, the local residents held a protest outside the Muthyalamma temple on Monday, demanding action against those responsible.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Police Officials At The Spot Of Vandalization | ANI

Hyderabad: A Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda near a passport office in Hyderabad was allegedly vandalised, an official said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahankali Division, locals caught and handed one individual over to police under Market police station limits.

Police are currently at the spot.

Locals Hold Protest

In response to the alleged vandalism, the local residents held a protest outside the Muthyalamma temple on Monday, demanding action against those responsible.

More details are awaited.

