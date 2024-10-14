Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface

Police Officials At The Spot Of Vandalization | ANI

Hyderabad: A Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda near a passport office in Hyderabad was allegedly vandalised, an official said.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahankali Division, locals caught and handed one individual over to police under Market police station limits.

Police are currently at the spot.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: People hold protest over the alleged vandalisation of Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda. Police present at the spot.



A Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda near a passport office in Hyderabad was allegedly vandalised and locals caught one…

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Police detain Madhavi Latha and other BJP leaders and workers as they were protesting over the alleged vandalisation of Muthyalamma temple idol in Kurmaguda.

Madhavi Latha says "They are taking me to the jail for protesting over the vandalisation…



Madhavi Latha says "They are taking me to the jail for protesting over the vandalisation… https://t.co/U7TcUnoO5O pic.twitter.com/9Wx2GJrgbx — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

#WATCH | Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy visits Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division.



Muthyalamma temple idol was allegedly vandalised and locals caught one individual and handed them over to police under Market police station limits:…

Locals Hold Protest

In response to the alleged vandalism, the local residents held a protest outside the Muthyalamma temple on Monday, demanding action against those responsible.

More details are awaited.