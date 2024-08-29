 Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy
Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy

The incident took place on August 28 at 11:30 pm. The deceased woman identified as Deepna succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rangareddy (Telangana): A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man under Gachibowli Police Station limits in Telangan's Rangareddy, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman identified as Deepna succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Following the attack, the accused identified as Rakesh injured himself after attempting suicide. His condition is said to be stable, as per police.

The incident took place on August 28 at 11:30 pm.

An Inspector Of Gachibowli Police Station Speaks On The Incident

Anjaneyulu, Inspector of Gachibowli Police Station said, "Deepna was married but had been living apart from her husband and had been in a three-year relationship with Rakesh."

"Deepna, a 26-year-old woman, was fatally stabbed by a man named Rakesh last night at approximately 11:30 pm. Despite medical treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. Following the attack, Rakesh attempted suicide by touching a live electric wire. He was initially in critical condition but is now stable," the official added.

Case Registered

A case has been registered, and her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Earlier in May 2024, Police arrested a couple in the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana for allegedly killing their mentally ill daughter.

The couple had strangled their daughter due to fears over the financial burden of her treatment, as per police.

