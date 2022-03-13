Telangana minster KT Rama Rao warns of cutting power, water supplies to cantonment areas; BJP condemns statement

Telangana IT Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday said the state government will disconnect electricity and water supplies to military authorities in Cantonment areas if they do not stop causing inconvenience to the people.

Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, he said if the military authorities failed to mend their ways the government will be compelled to take strong action, and if necessary, will stop power and water supplies.

"We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want," KT Rama Rao said.

Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KTR Rao was speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on the implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme in the city of Hyderabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson NV Subhash condemned the statement by KT Rama Rao (KTR) on the issue of power and water supply to the cantonment.

"It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR who is well educated. He doesn't even have respect for our Indian army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat our Army," Subhash told news agency ANI.

He added, "Today they are threatening our military authorities with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad? What are they trying to say?"

Subhash also alleged, "If anyone doesn't listen to the TRS government, they start threatening them, which will not work all the time and very soon the public will teach them a lesson." BJP spokesperson said that threatening the military authorities is unacceptable and we condemn it. "TRS government should be ashamed of the way they show their respect towards our military authorities," he added.

If there is an issue they should speak with each other and get a solution in a gentle way, said the BJP Spokesperson.

He added, "If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities."

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:59 AM IST