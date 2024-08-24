Telangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal Wire; Horrific Video Surfaces

The assaulter ties and drags the stray dog while hitting it with metal wires |

A case of animal cruelty has been reported from the Rangareddy district of Telangana and the police have booked the accused "who tied a dog to a pole and beat him with metal wires".

The complaint was filed by animal activist Mudavath Preethi and she said the accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the complaint filed on August 22 at Moinabad Police Station, the accused "tied the stray dog by its neck to an electric pole and beat it with wires".

Watch Video Here:

TW: Visuals in the video might be disturbing to some readers, viewers discretion is advised

A man brutally killed a stray dog by tying it to a pole & beating it with a stick in Aziz Nagar in Ranga Reddy, #Telangana. A case was booked against him after a complaint was filed by an animal activist at Moinabad Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ueim4XqyR3 — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) August 24, 2024

The activist said that after the dog's death, the accused tied the lifeless body to his bike, dragged it, and discarded it in an agricultural field near his house.

The FIR has been filed regarding the incident under Section 325 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Mudavath Preethi is a Prevention of Cruelty to Animals activist working for the Stray Animal Foundation of India. She filed the complaint according to information received by a local resident, identified as Kranthi.

"On August 22, my manager Adulapuram Goutham and I visited the Moinabad Police Station to lodge a formal complaint and requested the registration of an FIR against the accused. We accompanied Sub-Inspector Kishan Singh to the crime scene for further investigation, after which we received the FIR copy," Madhuvath Preethi said in a release.

The animal activist said there is an urgent need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws.