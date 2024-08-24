 Telangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal Wire; Horrific Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal Wire; Horrific Video Surfaces

Telangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal Wire; Horrific Video Surfaces

According to the complaint filed on August 22 at Moinabad Police Station, the accused "tied the stray dog by its neck to an electric pole and beat it with wires".

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
The assaulter ties and drags the stray dog while hitting it with metal wires |

A case of animal cruelty has been reported from the Rangareddy district of Telangana and the police have booked the accused "who tied a dog to a pole and beat him with metal wires".

The complaint was filed by animal activist Mudavath Preethi and she said the accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the complaint filed on August 22 at Moinabad Police Station, the accused "tied the stray dog by its neck to an electric pole and beat it with wires".

Watch Video Here:

FPJ Shorts
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate 'Another Publicity Stunt'
Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate 'Another Publicity Stunt'

TW: Visuals in the video might be disturbing to some readers, viewers discretion is advised

The activist said that after the dog's death, the accused tied the lifeless body to his bike, dragged it, and discarded it in an agricultural field near his house.

The FIR has been filed regarding the incident under Section 325 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Read Also
Video: Stray Dog On Biting Spree Attacks 17 People In Gorakhpur, Fiercely Jumps & Bites 22-Yr-Old...
article-image

Mudavath Preethi is a Prevention of Cruelty to Animals activist working for the Stray Animal Foundation of India. She filed the complaint according to information received by a local resident, identified as Kranthi.

Read Also
Video: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action
article-image

"On August 22, my manager Adulapuram Goutham and I visited the Moinabad Police Station to lodge a formal complaint and requested the registration of an FIR against the accused. We accompanied Sub-Inspector Kishan Singh to the crime scene for further investigation, after which we received the FIR copy," Madhuvath Preethi said in a release.

The animal activist said there is an urgent need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh: 'Congress-National Conference Alliance Raises Serious Concerns About National...

Uttar Pradesh: 'Congress-National Conference Alliance Raises Serious Concerns About National...

Telangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal...

Telangana: Man Brutally Assaults Stray Dog, Ties Its Neck To Electric Pole & Beats It With Metal...

Nepal Bus Tragedy: 51 Injured Passengers Being Transported To India For Treatment After Deadly River...

Nepal Bus Tragedy: 51 Injured Passengers Being Transported To India For Treatment After Deadly River...