Telangana: Man bitten by rats dies in hospital, 2 doctors suspended

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man, who was left bleeding by rats inside the respiratory intensive care unit (ICU) of Warangal's MGM Hospital, and subsequently shifted to Hyderabad's NIMS Hospital, died shortly after midnight on Friday night.



38-year-old patient, Srinivas, was undergoing treatment at the Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit (RICU) at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Telangana's Warangal (TS) was allegedly bitten by rats.

The patient was suffering from lung and liver-related ailments and was admitted to the RICU ward on March 26.

On Wednesday, Srikanth, the brother of Srinivas, said he saw rats biting the fingers and toes of the patient. He immediately alerted the doctors. Resident Medical Officer Dr Murali visited the RICU and asked the staff to move Srinivas to another room. He assured the family that the hospital would try to control the rat menace.

Following the shocking incident, the respiratory ICU head of department had been suspended and the hospital superintendent transferred. Two duty doctors whose contract ends this month were also removed.

Patients and staff say the ICU has been rat infested because of a drainage that has been under repair. Rat bites and nibbles are fairly common, they said.

