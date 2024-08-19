Telangana: Mahabubabad Girl Dies After Tying Rakhi To Brothers In Hospital; Had Attempted Suicide After Torture By Jilted Lover-College Student

Telangana: Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising the bond between brothers and sisters, has arrived, eagerly awaited by many. However, amidst the celebrations, a tragedy unfolded in a family in Mahabubabad district (approx 200 kms away from Hyderabad) of Telangana. A young girl, unable to bear the harassment of a jilted lover, tragically passed away after tying a Rakhi to her brothers for one last time, leaving her family in deep sorrow.

Guy Pursued Her In Name Of Love

According to a report by Samayam Telugu, the minor girl, a resident of a tribal hamlet in Narsimhulapet Mandal, was a second-year Polytechnic student at a private college in Kodad. A young man had been reportedly harassing her, pursuing her under the guise of love. Unable to withstand the relentless harassment, the girl decided to end her life.

Two days ago, she consumed insecticide in a suicide attempt, according to the report. Her relatives then rushed her to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for treatment. The girl received treatment at the hospital until today morning.

Girl Expresses Final Wish Of Tying Rakhi

Realizing that her end was near, she expressed a desire to tie a Rakhi to her younger brothers one last time. Her brothers were called to the hospital last night for her to tie Rakhi and she kissed them on the forehead, expressing her love, bond, affection and care. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. She tragically passed few hours after tying Rakhi, claim reports.

She made them promise to take good care of their parents. Shortly after this emotional moment, she passed away. The act of tying a Rakhi to her brothers knowing she was going to die left everyone deeply shaken even as the country is still coming to terms with horrific Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case. Her death has plunged the family into grief.

The Narsimhulapet police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, including taking action against the accused person.