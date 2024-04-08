 Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

Along with Venkat Rao, BRS leaders from Bhadra­chalam constituency joined the grand old party, sources said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
X

Opposition BRS received another setback on Sunday when Tellam Venkat Rao, another party MLA, on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and cabinet minister P Srinivas Reddy.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Yet To Announce Candidates For Crucial Seats In UP
article-image

Exodus Continues In BRS

Along with Venkat Rao, BRS leaders from Bhadra­chalam constituency joined the grand old party, sources said. Venkat Rao, the MLA Bhadrachalam legislator, is the third MLA who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Kickstarts BJP's Poll Campaign In MP With Jabalpur Roadshow...
article-image

KT Rama Rao Slams Congress

Furthermore, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao joining the Congress, alleging his (Rahul Gandhi’s) party “poached” one BRS MLA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Government Allocated Over ₹ 11 Lakh Crore To Indian Railways In Past Ten Years, RTI Reveals

Government Allocated Over ₹ 11 Lakh Crore To Indian Railways In Past Ten Years, RTI Reveals