Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Blow To BRS As MLA Tellam Venkat Rao Joins Congress

Opposition BRS received another setback on Sunday when Tellam Venkat Rao, another party MLA, on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and cabinet minister P Srinivas Reddy.
Exodus Continues In BRS
Along with Venkat Rao, BRS leaders from Bhadrachalam constituency joined the grand old party, sources said. Venkat Rao, the MLA Bhadrachalam legislator, is the third MLA who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.
KT Rama Rao Slams Congress
Furthermore, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao joining the Congress, alleging his (Rahul Gandhi’s) party “poached” one BRS MLA.