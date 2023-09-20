 Telangana: KCR's Decision To Provide Free Power Supply To Muslim Dhobis Invites BJP's Criticism
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: KCR's Decision To Provide Free Power Supply To Muslim Dhobis Invites BJP's Criticism

Telangana: KCR's Decision To Provide Free Power Supply To Muslim Dhobis Invites BJP's Criticism

Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR had adversely affected the employment opportunities of the Rajak community by offering 250 units of free electricity to Muslim dhobis and laundry businesses in Telangana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Twitter

BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao On Wednesday for what he referred to as appeasement politics. The BJP leader alleged that KCR had adversely affected the employment opportunities of the Rajak community by offering 250 units of free electricity to Muslim dhobis and laundry businesses in Telangana.

"I condemn the state government's decision to supply 250 units of free power to Muslim dhobi ghats and laundry shops. Following the government's decision, the Rajaks will lose their jobs and end up on the streets," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

The BJP National General Secretary emphasised that various demographic groups operate laundry businesses, and the Chief Minister's decision to offer 250 units of free electricity to Muslim dhobi establishments is adversely impacting the livelihoods of the Rajak community. This move is perceived as an effort to appease the MIM party and its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi.

"The Chief Minister has turned out to be a new Nizam with religious madness. He is after securing vote banks from a section of people. The chief minister is arrogant and his aim to satisfy MIM at the cost of financially damaging the caste based professions of the BCs is deplorable," Bandi Sanjay Kumar added.

Read Also
Razakar Trailer Row: 'Will Talk To Censor Board, Police To Ensure Law & Order Isn't Affected', Says...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Congress Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia...

Special Session Of Parliament Day 3 LIVE: Congress Supports Women's Reservation Bill, Says Sonia...

'Secretaries Don't Run Country, BJP Gave OBC Prime Minister': Amit Shah's Reply To Rahul Gandhi In...

'Secretaries Don't Run Country, BJP Gave OBC Prime Minister': Amit Shah's Reply To Rahul Gandhi In...

Watch: Child's Leg Gets Trapped In Open Drainage Ditch In Lucknow, Freed After Half-Hour Rescue...

Watch: Child's Leg Gets Trapped In Open Drainage Ditch In Lucknow, Freed After Half-Hour Rescue...

Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt For 'Insult to OBC Community,' Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's...

Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt For 'Insult to OBC Community,' Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's...

Karnataka: Kolar Police Arrests Man For Drawing Islamic Symbols At Popular Pilgrimage Centre Antara...

Karnataka: Kolar Police Arrests Man For Drawing Islamic Symbols At Popular Pilgrimage Centre Antara...