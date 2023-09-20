Telangana: KCR's Decision To Provide Free Power Supply To Muslim Dhobis Invites BJP's Criticism

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Twitter

BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao On Wednesday for what he referred to as appeasement politics. The BJP leader alleged that KCR had adversely affected the employment opportunities of the Rajak community by offering 250 units of free electricity to Muslim dhobis and laundry businesses in Telangana.

"I condemn the state government's decision to supply 250 units of free power to Muslim dhobi ghats and laundry shops. Following the government's decision, the Rajaks will lose their jobs and end up on the streets," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in a statement.

The BJP National General Secretary emphasised that various demographic groups operate laundry businesses, and the Chief Minister's decision to offer 250 units of free electricity to Muslim dhobi establishments is adversely impacting the livelihoods of the Rajak community. This move is perceived as an effort to appease the MIM party and its leader, Asaduddin Owaisi.

"The Chief Minister has turned out to be a new Nizam with religious madness. He is after securing vote banks from a section of people. The chief minister is arrogant and his aim to satisfy MIM at the cost of financially damaging the caste based professions of the BCs is deplorable," Bandi Sanjay Kumar added.