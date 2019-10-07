Telangana: Hyderabad Police stop RTC Union's rally after KCR sacks 48,000 employees

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana RTC employees and workers’ unions announced a rally at the Indira Park in Hyderabad to protest against the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led state government’s attempt at dismissing their strike.

However, the city joint commissioner of police P Vishwa Prasad called the rally illegal and therefore declined the permission. He said, “We have specific information that the JAC leaders are planning to mobilise thousands of people. It might lead to disturbance to peace and create law and order breakdown. So, we won’t allow any meeting at Indira Park,”.

The KCR government on Sunday sacked 48,000 TSRTC workers and employees following their indefinite strike demanding solutions to their long list of issues.

JAC chairman, E Ashwathama Reddy called out the KCR government saying, the RTC does not belong to KCR for him to shoot out decisions on it as his wishes. He further said, “The chief minister is planning to privatise the RTC showing our strike as an excuse. He is making baseless allegations against the striking employees and resorting to intimidating tactics. We are not going to succumb to any pressures,”

Congress leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka labelled KCR as ignorant and said, “In a democratic country, workers have every right to agitate for their rights and the government has to hold negotiations with them to resolve their issues. But KCR is resorting to undemocratic practices,”

The BJP’s Telangana unit’s President, K Laxman also voiced his concerns about the issue. He condemned KCR’s decision calling it a “thoughtless and provocative decision”. He added, “His order will be challenged in courts and can never be actually implemented,”.