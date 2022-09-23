Telangana govt must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12%: Asaduddin Owaisi

Photo: Twitter/ screen grab

Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Assaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the state government must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12 per cent as suggested by Sudhir Commission.

"The existing 4 per cent reservation is inadequate when compared to the population & socio-economic status of Telangana’s Muslims," he said.

The Commission has previously recommended the Telangana government to increase the reservation to 12 per cent or a minimum of 9 per cent, based on the community’s social and educational backwardness and deprivation.

The Commission of Inquiry constituted to study the socioeconomic and educational status of Muslims in Telangana state had also recommended that the Telangana government must include certain Muslim communities like Mehtar in the Scheduled Castes (SCs) list so that they can be given reservations under the SC status.

It may be mentioned that in the state of Maharashtra, it is 53%, in Tamil Nadu, 69% and in other states, more than 50% reservations have been provided to the BC Muslims.

