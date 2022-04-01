Telangana govt makes wearing of masks optional, lifts COVID-19-related restrictions

With the COVID-19 cases declining significantly over the past few weeks, the Telangana government on Friday lifted all COVID-19- related restrictions, reported NDTV.

Wearing of face masks will be optional in Telangana from April 1, the state government announced.

According to NDTV, face masks will be voluntary, except for the elderly and pregnant women, who have been asked to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Telangana had made wearing masks mandatory in public spaces during the first wave of the pandemic and an order was issued later making not wearing a mask a punishable offence.

Telangana on Thursday recorded just 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 7,91,284. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 73 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,753. The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with just 23. The bulletin said 18,244 samples were tested in the state on Thursday.

The number of active cases

was 420, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent. State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, who addressed a press conference, said the COVID situation is fully under control in the state with only 30-40 cases being reported daily.

Out of the total 33 districts, over 20 districts are witnessing zero cases, while six-seven districts reported only one or two cases, he said.

There is a possibility of the state recording zero cases in future, the Director added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:50 PM IST