Telangana govt imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs, bans rallies, mass gatherings till Jan 10 - check details here

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Telangana government on Saturday imposed fresh COVID curbs in the state as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, reported news agency ANI.

Certain measures were put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 due to the emergence of Omicron Variant of Concern (VoC) in different parts of the country.

The orders shall come into force with immediate effect and continue to remain in force till January 10, 2022.

"The situation has been further reviewed. Considering the reported increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states of the country, it is decided to impose precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease," the order copy read.

Rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types including religious, political and cultural events will be strictly prohibited throughout the state, the Telangana government said.

The government further said that the management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices, etc shall ensure strict compliance of mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, frequent sanitization of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners.

"Managements of schools and educational institutions shall ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour," the Telangana government said.

The orders for the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing of mask by people in public spaces is issued and shall be strictly enforced, the order copy read.

All persons should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of masks in public places, maintaining physical distance, hand hygiene, etc. Senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are specifically advised to exercise precautions against COVID-19.

The Telangana government in the order directed all collectors and district magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the measures.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday pushing the statewide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities.

The state also reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to 79. As many as 27 people recovered from the new strain, leaving the number of active cases at 52, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has outnumbered recoveries for the past few days. According to the bulletin, 232 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date stands at 6,74,453 leaving 3,733 active cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of the cases with 217 followed by Rangareddy district reporting 26, it said.

Nearly 29,000 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total so far to 2.97 crore. The samples tested per million population were over 7.98 lakh. The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.59 per cent and 98.86 per cent, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:52 AM IST