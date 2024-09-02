Telangana Govt Announces Immediate Assistance Of ₹5 Crore To Flood-Affected Districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet.

Ex-Gratia Of ₹5 Lakh Announced

CM Reddy also announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of Cattle, Goats and Sheep.

This video from Telangana's Khammam district suggests PrakashNagar area is flooded; person who has shot video says he has never seen anything like this even when Godavari is in spate



pic.twitter.com/dEICqWHxAX — Ben Tennyson (@DefinitelyNot79) September 2, 2024

According to the CMO, the State Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to centre to declare the floods in the state as national calamity.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Relief Operations

The Telangana CM also reviewed the relief operations in rain-affected areas and asked the officials to remain vigilant where heavy rains are predicted. He also ordered Collectors to set up a Call Centre in their respective districts.

He further asked the officials to set up a system at the Command Control Center to deal with the emergency situation. CM Reddy also asked the Police Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad to address traffic problems during heavy rains. He further asked the officials to take up the repair the damaged roads due to heavy rains and resolve power cut problems on a priority.

Houses in Telangana's Khammam district submerged under water following rainfall-induced floods in the region earlier today.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/zyz4ydQeOn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2024

Andhra Pradesh: Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Vijayawada leading to a flood-like situation, due to heavy rainfall.

PM Modi Enquires About Flood Situation In Telangana

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said.

Further, the CM explained to the Prime Minister that the Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain-related damages. PM Modi appreciated the state government machinery for maintaining high alert and preventing the loss of life, the release said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile the IMD on Monday in its 24-hour forecast said, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and gusty winds to occur at isolated place in many districts."