Telangana: Former TTDP chief L. Ramana joins Telangana Rashtra Samithi

HYDERABAD: Inflicting a major jolt to the Telangana Committee of the Telugu Desam party, the state unit president of that party L. Ramana resigned the TTDP and joined the ruling TRS on Friday.
He formally took the membership of the ruling party two days ago in the Telangana bhavan but on Friday he exhibited his show of strength by coming in a large convoy to the state capital.
