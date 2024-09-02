 Telangana Floods: 2 Cops Save Bravely Man From Drowning In Nagarkurnool; Daring Rescue Video Surfaces
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Two police constables in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district displayed remarkable bravery by saving a man from drowning in an overflowing stream amid heavy rainfall. The incident, captured on video and shared by the Telangana Police on X on September 1 shows the man struggling to stay afloat in the rapidly rising waters of the Naganool stream, which had overflowed due to incessant rains.

Heroic Resuce Caught On Cam

As the man battled against the strong currents, constables Taqiuddin and Ram, who were part of a nearby police team, quickly noticed his plight. Without hesitation, they decided to intervene, risking their own lives to save him. The video shows the constables carefully coordinating their rescue effort by holding hands to maintain balance as they waded through the powerful floodwaters.

Despite the adverse conditions, the constables managed to reach the man and pull him to safety, demonstrating exceptional courage and a deep commitment to their duty. Their swift and selfless actions prevented a potentially tragic outcome and the man's life was saved.

The daring rescue has received widespread praise, with Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender and the Superintendent of Police personally commending the constables for their heroic efforts. Their actions have been celebrated as a shining example of dedication and bravery in the line of duty.

Telangana Flood Update: IMD Issues Red Alert

Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, has been severely affected by heavy rainfall and flooding over the past several days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas until Monday morning.

The persistent rainfall is attributed to a depression over the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which moved northwestwards and crossed Andhra Pradesh's coast near Kalingapatnam early on Sunday.

