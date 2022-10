Telangana: Father hacks 15-year-old daughter to death over affair with boy | ANI

Telangana: A father hacked his 15-year-old daughter to death over her alleged affair with a boy in the Pathapally village. The man has now been arrested.

He had counselled her daughter to not indulge in the affair as it was a matter of their family's reputation. DSP Anand Reddy said a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.

(With inputs from ANI)