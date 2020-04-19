Telangana extends coronavirus lockdown till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the coronavirus lockdown in the state would be extended till May 7. He said that the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state.
Speaking at a press conference Rao said that the state had so far recorded 858 cases. Of them, 186 patients have been cured and 21 have passed away, the Chief Minister said.
"Govt will provide ration and Rs 1500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone. The Cabinet has approved a 10 per cent increase in gross salaries of police personnel who are working without caring for their lives," the Chief Minister announced.
Following a state cabinet meeting Rao said that a further decision would be taken on May 5 at a cabinet meeting. The decision would depend on the situation, he added.
For the academic year 2020-21, private schools in Talangana have been asked to not hike their fees, and have been asked to collect only the tuition fee on a monthly basis in light of the current situation.
On Sunday the state government also directed house owners to defer rent collection from residential tenants for three months with effect from March.The house owners were also directed not to collect interest on rent arrears.
Another decision taken on Sunday saw food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy halted until further notice.
Prior to the second phase of lockdown being announced by Prime Minister Modi, Rao had suggested that it be extended for two more weeks.
According to reports, he had also taken a reference from a BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)