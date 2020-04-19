Telangana extends coronavirus lockdown till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the coronavirus lockdown in the state would be extended till May 7. He said that the lockdown would be implemented in a tough manner in the state.

Speaking at a press conference Rao said that the state had so far recorded 858 cases. Of them, 186 patients have been cured and 21 have passed away, the Chief Minister said.

"Govt will provide ration and Rs 1500 to migrant labourers who have families in Telangana and ration to those who stay alone. The Cabinet has approved a 10 per cent increase in gross salaries of police personnel who are working without caring for their lives," the Chief Minister announced.