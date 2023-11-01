Telangana Elections 2023: 'You Will Get Only 2% Votes, How Will You Make OBC CM?' Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Amit Shah (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Kalwakurthy, Telangana | Screengrab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been extensively campaigning for his party in Telangana for the upcoming assembly elections, took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during a public meeting in Kalwakurthy over his statement claiming that the BJP will make a leader from the backward caste the Chief Minister in the state if it comes to power.

Gandhi's 2% vote jibe at Shah & BJP

Hitting out at Shah, the Congress MP said, "Previously, BJP leaders strutted here with inflated chest, but the Congress party has taken all gas out of them. We punctured all four wheels of theirs. Now their leader comes here and says 'we will make an OBC chief minister'. You will get only 2% votes here, how will you make a chief minister of yours?"

"Next time, the Prime Minister may venture to the United States and pledge to appoint an OBC president there. However, you won't be able to secure a president in America, and you won't have a chief minister here either. Refrain from making baseless statements to the people of Telangana. First, fix your own punctured vehicle," Gandhi went on to add.

Watch the video here:

I am not Modi, will fulfill promises: Rahul

The former Congress President also pledged to "return the money to the people of Telangana that has been looted from them."

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Gandhi said, "I am not PM Narendra Modi. When I promise something, I fulfill it."

"Narendra Modi had said- I will deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. Not a single rupee came into your account and lakhs and crores of rupees went into Adani's bank account," Gandhi said in his continued attack over

Gandhi also attacked the incumbent Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) saying, "First, he (Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao) will bid bye-bye from the chief minister's post. Then, we will ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by KCR."

"I have made up my mind that the money looted by the Chief Minister will be put back in your pockets," the Gandhi scion said.

Amit Shah promises backward class CM for Telangana

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures victory in the upcoming Telangana election, the next Chief Minister will come from a backward caste. The state's election is slated for the following month.

Addressing Jana Garjana Sabha in Suryapet, the Home Minister said, "Today I want to tell the people of Telangana, give your blessings to BJP and form the BJP government. BJP will give Telangana a Chief Minister from the backward class."