 Telangana Elections 2023: Speeding Car Knocks Down Hyderabad Cop During Vehicle Checking, Shocking Video Surfaces
The constable was standing in the middle of the road signaling a speeding car to stop. However, the driver ignored his order and sped away after knocking him down.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the accident video | X

Hyderabad: A police constable was injured when a car knocked him down during vehicle checking here. The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 18 and 19 in Secunderabad under the limits of Chilkalguda police station when a police team was checking vehicles as part of the ongoing drive to check violations of model code of conduct for ensuing assembly elections.

The injured constable Mahesh was rushed to a hospital by other police personnel present there. His condition is stated to be out of danger. The video clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media. Police have launched a hunt to trace the car.

Police and other enforcement agencies in the state are carrying out an intensive checking operation to enforce the model code of conduct. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the checkings over the last 10 days have already yielded the seizure of cash, gold, liquor and other items worth over Rs 264 crore. 

